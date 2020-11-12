Jane Reeves GraggOctober 6, 1927 - November 9, 2020Jane Reeves Gragg, 93, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Grace Heights.She was born in Nash County, to the late Dr. George F. Reeves and Mamie Sprinkle Reeves of Morganton. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church where she was former pianist and assistant Sunday school teacher. She was a substitute teacher from 1968 to 2010. Jane was also a former employee of the Burke County Board of Elections. She was a charter member of the Morganton Jr. Women's Club, former Secretary of the local AARP Chapter and former secretary and district secretary for Oak Hill Ruritan Club where she was a 13 year member. Jane was also an usher at COMMA.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice W. Gragg; daughters, Teresa Gragg Church; and granddaughter, Kendra Church.Jane is survived by her daughter, Mary M. Miller; son, Joe Gragg (Ali); brother and sister-in-law, George F. Reeves (Ruth); grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Clinton Miller, Ben Miller, Jennifer Nicholson and (Kaleb), Meredith Gragg, Paul Gragg, Luke Gragg, Ashley Church, Jackson Kyle, Tyler Kyle; great-grandchildren, Neecey and Elden Nicholson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, at Zion Baptist Church with the Revs. Keith Rose and Stephen Collins officiating. The family will have a private burial at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Baptist Church, 3394 Pea Ridge Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.Sossoman Funeral Home