Ruth Elizabeth Tomlinson EdwardsFebruary 22, 1921 - November 10, 2020Mrs. Ruth Elizabeth Tomlinson Edwards, 99, of Connelly Springs, went to be with her Lord Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, following a period of declining health.Ruth was born Feb. 22, 1921, in Burke County, to the late Robert B. Tomlinson and Gertrude Townsend Tomlinson. She was a retired baker for Burke County Public Schools cafeterias and was a lifelong member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church and taught Sunday school for many years. Ruth enjoyed sewing, gardening and was a phenomenal cook.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 78 years, Robert Edwards; two brothers, James C. Tomlinson and Claude B. Tomlinson; and three sisters, Irene Hildebrand, Mary Hildebran, and Mae Sain.Survivors include her sons, Robert B. Edwards and wife, Sandee, of Granite Falls, Billy Joe Edwards of Connelly Springs, Harold E. Edwards and wife, Nancy, of Charlotte, James 'Bo" Edwards and wife, Renee, of Hickory, Barry Edwards and wife, Karen, of Connelly Springs, and Larry Edwards and wife, Angela, of Hickory; daughters, Rita Philbrick and husband, Tommy, of San Antonio, Texas, Margaret Brittain and husband, Roy, of Connelly Springs, Linda "Sue" Blomquist and husband, Biff, of Greensboro, and Lucinda Druel and husband, Jean-Louis "John," of Hickory; 19 grandchildren; and a numerous amount of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held Sunday, Nov. 15, at 3 p.m., at Shady Grove United Methodist Church with Pastor Mitchell Boughman officiating. Interment in the church cemetery will follow. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.The family would like to express a heartfelt "Thank You," to her caregivers, Debbie Lail, Pam Lail, and to Burke Hospice staff, Samantha Greene, Chaplain Mike Costner, Michelle Carswell and the Hospice Care Team of CNAs who took care of her personal needs.Memorials can be made to Shady Grove UMC, P.O. Box 367, Connelly Springs, NC 28612; or Burke Hospice, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.