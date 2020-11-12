Menu
Carol Rae Georges Beauxis
1938 - 2020
Carol Rae Georges Beauxis

February 6, 1938 - November 8, 2020

Carol Rae Georges Beauxis, 82, of Morganton, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Born in Cooke County, Ill., Feb. 6, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Wilson Georges and Eddith Bowman Georges. Carol was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family dearly. She enjoyed playing cards, going to Lake James, and spending time with her family and friends in both North Carolina and Louisiana.

Carol is survived by her husband, Raymond Philip Beauxis; children, Judy Diane Sims of Easley, S.C., Michael Fruend (Rebeca) of Morganton, David "Hank" Thomas (Monica) of Simpsonville, S.C., and Stephen Bradley Thomas (Henry) of Greenville, S.C.; stepchildren, Rachel Cunningham (Michael) of Louisiana, Raymond Beauxis Jr. (Karolina) of Prague, Czech Republic, and Myra Robertson (John) of Louisiana; grandchildren, Jacob, Benjamin, David, and Brooklyn; stepgrandchildren, Oliver, Caroline, Olivia, Michael, Philip, and Abigail; great-grandson, Bishop; brothers, Barry Wilson Georges and Frank Peter Renick Jr.; and sister, Sally Tester Renick.

Carol was preceded in death by a brother, Lloyd "Bucky" Georges; and a grandson, Joshua Willis.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, in the Colonial Chapel of Sossoman Funeral Home with Pastor John Terry officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Alpine Cemetery.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC 28655
Sossoman Funeral Home
