Timothy Collins RudicillTimothy Collins Rudicill, 55, of Morganton, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 5, 2020. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, in the sanctuary of Oak Hill United Methodist Church with the memorial service following at 2 p.m., in the church. Social-distancing practices will be observed.Sossoman Funeral Home