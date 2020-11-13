Darrel Ray AdamsSeptember 27, 1945 - November 11, 2020Mr. Darrel Ray Adams, 75, of George Hildebrand, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at his residence, after a period of declining health.Mr. Adams was born Sept. 27, 1945, in Mecklenburg County, a son of the late Ulas and Margaret Garris Adams. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired as an engineer in the textiles sales industry.Surviving are his children, Samuel Adams and wife, Deann, of Morganton, and Sarah Adams of George Hildebrand; grandchildren, Alexandra Adams, Gregory Adams (Brittany), La'rel Hildebrand (Jess) and Jachin Jordan; brother, Don Adams and wife, Betty; a number of nieces and nephew; and great-nieces and -nephews.A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, at Catawba Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Thomas Herman officiating.Memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.