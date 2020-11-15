Paul Luther SpannDecember 29, 1935 - November 12, 2020Mr. Paul Luther Spann, 84, of Granite Falls, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at his residence, with his family by his side.Mr. Spann was born Dec. 29, 1935 in Caldwell County, a son of the late Melvin and Anna Kiziah Spann. He was retired owner and operator of Spann's Mustang Station, Spann's Oil Co. and Spann's Snack Bar. Paul loved his Lord and was a faithful member of Solid Rock Baptist Church. He loved his family and had great pride in providing for them, and found great pleasure in helping those in the community in need. Gardening was his passion and he loved to share its bounty with family and neighbors.Surviving are his wife, Shirlene Deal Spann of the home; daughter, Carol Burns and husband, Grant, of Newton; sons, Harold Spann of the home, Kenneth Spann of Valdese and Keith Spann and wife, Robin, of Glen Alpine. Also surviving are the loves of his life, seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.Funeral services for Paul Luther Spann are scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 15, at Solid rock Baptist Church with the Rev. Stacey Layne officiating. Interment in Solid Rock Baptist Church Cemetery will follow.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.