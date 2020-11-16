Bobby Winfield ClarkOctober 15, 1937 - November 14, 2020Mr. Bobby Winfield Clark, 83, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at his sister's home.He was born Oct. 15, 1937, in Burke County, to the late Arthur Clark and Blanche Brooks Clark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Clark.Mr. Clark was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed renting property and buying and selling land. Mr. Clark was a New York Yankees fan and loved NASCAR.Those left to cherish his memory include his sisters, Edith Ramseur and Georgia Wise and husband, Bob, both of Burke County; nephews, Tommy Clark and wife, Carol, of Watauga County, Eric Clark, Dennis Wise, Terry Wise, Johnny Wise and wife, Misty, and Keith Ramseur and wife, Leslie, all of Burke County, and Chris Ramseur and wife, Patty, of Greensboro; and a niece, Barbara Miller and husband, Roger, of Burke County.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 16, at Burke Memorial Park, with Chaplain Jamie Hazel officiating.The family respectfully requests that memorials be made to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.Kirksey Funeral Home