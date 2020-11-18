Our beautiful Aunt Lil we are really going to miss you, our chats via facetime from your home to ours in England we are broken hearted you really where kind, funny and your infectious laugh made us laugh. Christmas was Christmas with you all on that special day. We loved to listen to you and learn of our family tree, what a fabulous family we have extended. Tia and iyla (7&8) said you are an Angel now, you can fly from your home to our home. Many years we chatted, you wrote and sent gifts. We will be forever grateful and remember you close to our hearts. Your boys (how tall) i got the short gene in the family!! We love you all boys and family extended. Here for you all. Till we meet again Aunt Lil fly high like the diamond you are. Sincere condolences to all the family. Love always, hayley, Chris, tia and iyla. Xxx

Hayley Patrick November 17, 2020