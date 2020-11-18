Menu
Search
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ada Lillian "Lil" Bradshaw
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Ada Lillian "Lil" Bradshaw

October 11, 1931 - November 13, 2020

Ada Lillian "Lil" Bradshaw née Roundtree of Morganton, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Mrs. Bradshaw was born Oct. 11, 1931, in Hastings, Fla., to the late Frances and Amy Roundtree. She married the love of her life, Arnold P. Bradshaw in August 1952 in Florida. She was previously employed at Crestline Furniture and retired from the Burke County School System. She enjoyed gardening but her passion was volunteering at Burke Hospice.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arnold "Big A" Bradshaw; "special daughter," Julie Hanson; and adopted son, Eddie Brittain.

She is survived by her sons, Robert Bradshaw (Trudy) of Hickory, Randy Bradshaw (Dottie) of Valdese, Dean Bradshaw and Scott Bradshaw, both of Morganton; "special daughter," Donna Nichols Mecimore of Virginia; sister, Harriet "Mae" Page of Norfolk, Va.; brother, Bertram Rountree (Ann) of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Amy Piercy (Jimmy) of Drexel, Brian Bradshaw (Katie) of Morganton, Miranda Rivera and Ona Ochoa, both of California, and Rachelle Rudicill (Ryan) of Morganton; and 18 great-grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 20, at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Ronnie Lefevers officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Burke Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
We are so very sorry not being able to be with you all at this very sad time. Lil was a very special person who was so caring & thoughtful. I remember when I (Sue) received a letter from Lil expressing her condolences after having lost my Mum & Gran (Gran was your Grandads sister) in a car accident & we have corresponded)ever since (39) years ago & Dave & I always looked forward to our many visits over your way. Lil will always be in our hearts & remembered for her lovely ways ( a lovely angel) take care all of you & keep in touch cousins. Much love to you all. Xxx
Sue & Dave Mitchell
November 17, 2020
Our beautiful Aunt Lil we are really going to miss you, our chats via facetime from your home to ours in England we are broken hearted you really where kind, funny and your infectious laugh made us laugh. Christmas was Christmas with you all on that special day. We loved to listen to you and learn of our family tree, what a fabulous family we have extended. Tia and iyla (7&8) said you are an Angel now, you can fly from your home to our home. Many years we chatted, you wrote and sent gifts. We will be forever grateful and remember you close to our hearts. Your boys (how tall) i got the short gene in the family!! We love you all boys and family extended. Here for you all. Till we meet again Aunt Lil fly high like the diamond you are. Sincere condolences to all the family. Love always, hayley, Chris, tia and iyla. Xxx
Hayley Patrick
November 17, 2020