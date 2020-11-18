Barbara Mayfield Hagaman
December 13, 1936 - November 14, 2020
Barbara Mayfield Hagaman, 83, of Lenoir, strolled into the gates of Heaven Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at College Pines Health & Rehabilitation Center in Rutherford College.
She was born Dec. 13, 1936, to the late Robert Icard Mayfield and Josie White Mayfield. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert Hagaman.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, George Preston Hagaman and wife, Melissa; daughter, Cynthia Callaway and husband, James; and two grandchildren, Jacob Callaway and Preston Callaway.
She was a graduate of Lenoir High School, class of 1955, and a graduate of the Women's College of the University of North Carolina (now UNC-Greenesboro), class of 1959. Barbara taught middle school science and math for many years in Burke County. She enjoyed gardening, camping, being in the outdoors, and living on her family farm. She will be dearly missed by her family.
A memorial service to honor Barbara Mayfield Hagaman will be held at a later date.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Burke Education Foundation, 700 E Parker Rd., Morganton, NC 28655; and Burke County Friends for Animals, P.O. Box 1884, Morganton, NC 28680.
.
.
Published by The News Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.