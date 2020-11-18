Joan C. Pulliam
February 25, 1928 - November 1, 2020
Joan C. Pulliam, 92, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Bozeman, Mont. Joan was born in Neenah, Wis., to Joseph and Martha Cimbalo Feb. 25, 1928. She went to school at Grosse Pointe High in Michigan. She graduated from Rockford College in 1949. She married Ralph S. Pulliam April 12, 1952 in Detroit, Mich. She worked as a teacher's aide for Bloomfield Hills Schools for 20 years. After her move to Morganton, to enjoy retirement with her husband, she worked for Morganton Day School in their after-school program for 12 years. Joan got to spend the last four years out west in Wyoming and Montana with her family. Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Martha Cimbalo; husband, Ralph S. Pulliam; daughter, Susan Lennemann; and daughter-in-law, Paula Pulliam.
Joan is survived by her sons, Kim Pulliam and Hank Pulliam; son-in-law, Richard Lennemann; granddaughters, Amber (Chad) VanLuchene and Katie (Darren) Graves; grandsons, Chris (Becky) Lennemann and Alex (Caity) Pulliam; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Gabryelle VanLuchene, Kadyn and Eli Graves and Roquet Lennemann.
A private family burial and service will take place Saturday, Nov. 21, at Pine Lake Cemetery in Orchard Lakes, Mich.
Memorials may be given to Rockford College Alumni Association, 5050 E State St., Rockford, IL 61108. Family condolences can be sent to Amber VanLuchene, 1531 Powers Blvd., Belgrade, MT 59714. Condolences can be sent to www.dahlcares.com
Published by The News Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.