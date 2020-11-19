Menu
Frances Estelle Brewer Crawley
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Frances Estelle Brewer Crawley

July 6, 1933 - November 16, 2020

Frances Estelle Brewer Crawley, 87, of Morganton, went home to be with her husband, daughter, and the Lord Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Born in Burke County, July 6, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Brewer and Hattie Estelle Missemore Brewer. Frances was a member of Calvin Heights Baptist Church and was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family. She enjoyed reading (especially the Bible), working puzzles, and going outside to see the wildlife in her yard.

Frances is survived by her son-in-law, Gary Bennett; and nieces, Patsy Spiegle, Wanda Norman, Becky Walker, Christine Patton, and Thelma Roberts.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Pender Crawley; daughter, Therisa Bennett; brothers, Ed, Homer, Clyde, and Lester Brewer; sisters, Cassie Dellinger and Rachel Byrd; and brother-in-law, Frank Byrd.

Services for Mrs. Crawley will be private.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
