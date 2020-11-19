Azriel Kole MathisNovember 16, 2020 - November 16, 2020Azriel Kole Mathis gained his Heavenly wings, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.He was the son of Jesse Mathis and Ashley Wilson. In addition to his parents, Azriel is survived by his sisters, Lakiya and Luna Mathis; maternal grandparents, James and Anita Wilson; paternal grandparents, Dwight and Melissa Mathis; great-grandparents, Ron Hall, Judy Pearson, Bob and Wanda Mathis; great-great-grandparents, Max and Lottie Chapman, James and Tilda Tucker; and a number of cousins.There will be a private family graveside for Azriel.Sossoman Funeral Home