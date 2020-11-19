Menu
Search
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Azriel Kole Mathis
2020 - 2020
BORN
2020
DIED
2020
Azriel Kole Mathis

November 16, 2020 - November 16, 2020

Azriel Kole Mathis gained his Heavenly wings, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

He was the son of Jesse Mathis and Ashley Wilson. In addition to his parents, Azriel is survived by his sisters, Lakiya and Luna Mathis; maternal grandparents, James and Anita Wilson; paternal grandparents, Dwight and Melissa Mathis; great-grandparents, Ron Hall, Judy Pearson, Bob and Wanda Mathis; great-great-grandparents, Max and Lottie Chapman, James and Tilda Tucker; and a number of cousins.

There will be a private family graveside for Azriel.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.