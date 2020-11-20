Margaret "Maggie" Simmons HughesMay 8, 1939 - November 17, 2020Margaret "Maggie" Simmons Hughes died Nov. 17, 2020, due to COVID-19, at College Pines Health and Rehabilitation.Maggie was born May 8, 1939, and was preceded in death by her parents, Ransom Simmons and Ruby Haynes Simmons of Old Fort; son, Johnny J. Hughes Jr.; and granddaughter, Danielle Collins.Maggie retired from Burke Mills of Valdese in 2008, after 30 years as the vice president of Human Resources. Maggie loved working with people and never met a stranger. In 2000, Maggie was nominated for Women of the Year for Burke County by the Morganton Business and Professional Women's organization. Maggie is a member of Waldensian Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed travel, knitting, playing Mahjong and spending time with her family.Maggie leaves behind her children, Toni Hughes Bailey and husband, Mike, of Fletcher, Marina Hensley Collins and husband, Robbie, of Connelly Springs, Cindy Hughes Hile and husband, Clay, of Black Mountain and Matthew Garrison Hughes of Black Mountain; her amazing grandchildren, Ryan Hughes, Stephanie Bowen, Terry Hensley, Jaime Hensley, Meagan Robles, Bre Price, Alec Hile, Eli Hile, Isabella Hile, and Dalton Hughes; and 11 great-grandchildren, that she loved dearly and knew her as Granny.Due to COVID-19, our celebration of her life will take place outdoors at the Waldensian Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Dr. Kevin Frederick, her minister and long-time family friend. We may not see her with our eyes, but we will always feel her in our heart.Memorials may be made to the Waldensian Presbyterian Church, Food Pantry, 109 Main St. E, Valdese, NC 28690.