Fred Stephen "Steve" Brown
1947 - 2020
BORN
May 17, 1947
DIED
November 17, 2020
Mr. Fred Stephen "Steve" Brown, 73, of Glen Alpine, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Mission Hospital McDowell.

Steve was born May 17, 1947, in Valdese, a son of the late Norman and Faye Hughes Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Lee Brown; and nephew, Aaron Lee Brown.

After his years serving in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1974, most of his career was spent as a truck driver and he retired from PCA as a dispatcher. Steve held great interest in many things such as his love for music, camping, his dogs, discovering new destinations on his motorcycles, and diving into all things history. Steve never met a stranger and left a lasting impression with everyone he encountered. He had a deep love for his family whom he thoroughly enjoyed spending time and going on many adventures with.

Steve is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen Rostan Brown; daughters, Stephanie "Leroy" Brown Carroll, Shannon "Bertha" Brown Clark and husband, Doc "Holiday", Sasha "Amber" Brown Freeman and husband, Justin "Ishnay"; grandchildren, Cody "Elvis" Houston and wife, Amber "Ashley", Corey "Maddawg" Houston, Kelsey "Kell Brown" Culp, Kala "Lil boy" Culp, Carter "Freebird" Freeman, Chesnie "Baby" Freeman, Camlin "Mousey" Freeman, Ariel "Earl" Clark, Coty "Bond" Clark and wife, Stacey; great-grandchildren, Calen "Curley" Clark, Finley "Friendly" Clark, and Crew "Smiley" Clark; sister-in-law, Sharon Brown; brother-in-law, Alan Rostan and wife, Rita; sister-in-law, Susan Harrell and husband, John; numerous special nieces and nephews; and two fur babies, Callie Alabama and Blue boy.

A receiving of friends will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.

Memorials may be made to A Touch of Grace, 1371 Piedmont Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


Published by The News Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
10 Entries
John White
November 19, 2020
I cannot begin to imagine what my teenage years would have been with out this man's involvement. From learning appreciation for music that I had never heard before Def Leppard Bob Seger and others down to being stuck in mud holes in a dune buggy at the river. He was such an exciting full of life person and one heck of a truck driver. You see I spent so many weekends at his house with my life's long best friend, one of his daughters shannon which he called Bertha. He was a strict dad but fun to hangout with. He was unpredictable a lot of times but always providing adventure. He will missed by so many and loved by me for the rest of my days. I hope heaven has a "do rag" with your name on it.
Robin Daves Stephenson
Family Friend
November 19, 2020
I'm so very sorry at the of
Ur Father.Remember my sweet
Friend that u will see him again.
Linda Greer
Friend
November 19, 2020
We are keeping all of you in our thoughts and prayers.
Tammy Fulford
Friend
November 19, 2020
How very sad to lose a longtime friend. Steve and I graduated together from VHS. Although I haven't seen Steve in a very long time, I treasure the memories from days gone by. To his family and friends, I am so very sorry for your loss. (Valdese High School Class of 1965)
Brenda P. Shuping
Friend
November 19, 2020
I love how Steve had a nickname for everyone, mine was " Bread" or "Bread woman". His love for the open road and adventure was apparent. His love for his family was even more apparent. He was rough and tough, but you knew he cared. We will all miss his larger than life self, smile and laugh. Many blessings to the family.
MARITTA FREEMAN
Family
November 19, 2020
Sending my thoughts, love and prayers to the family.
Sonia Kirchharr
Friend
November 19, 2020
Sonia Kirchharr
November 19, 2020
Steve drove me to my chemo treatments back in the summer of 2008. Once, we even went on his motorcycle! The nurses weren't too happy about that! He will be missed!
Jodi Fisher
Friend
November 19, 2020
Always enjoyed having steve as a customer at quality plus.he always had a kind word and was a nice guy.
Tracy Johnson
Acquaintance
November 18, 2020