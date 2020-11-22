Eleanor "Elly" Ruth PaulNovember 3, 1931 - November 17, 2020Eleanor "Elly" Ruth Paul, 89, of Morganton, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.Born Nov. 3, 1931, in Esses County, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Carl and Margaret Holmes. Elly was a member of Quaker Meadows Presbyterian Church, where she was a part of the Ladies Group. She loved knitting, working in the garden, when she was able, and was considered the strong hold of the family.Elly is survived by her son, Mark Paul and wife, Tina, of Morganton; grandchildren, Brooks Morgan, Brittani Blarcom and husband, Ryan, Brandon Morgan, Bryan Hall, Mark Paul Jr. and Christina Kosiorek and husband, David; great-grandchildren, Rylan Van Blarcom, Hannah, Lexi and Kendall Kosiorek.In addition to her parents, Elly was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Howard Elvin Paul; son, Michael Sharinus; daughter, Heather Morgan; brother, Eugene Holmes; sister, Virginia Ferrante; and beloved dog, Samantha.A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made to Burke County Friends for Animals.Sossoman Funeral Home