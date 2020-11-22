Elijah Barrett Rasnick
June 4, 1922 - November 19, 2020
Mr. Elijah Barrett Rasnick, 98, of Hildebran, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Grace Hospital, after a period of declining health.
Mr. Rasnick was born June 4, 1922, in Nora, Va., a son of the late Newton and Rosey McCoy Rasnick. He was a retired security officer and enjoyed attending Glory Land Baptist Church. Elijah served his country as a U.S. Marine during World War II.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Louise Trimble Rasnick; daughters, Phyllis Kinder, Brenda Free; and 10 siblings.
Surviving are his stepson, Allen Culley and wife, Margaret, of Danville, Va.; stepdaughter, Marilyn Huffman and husband, Ken, of Morganton; grandchildren, Carolyn Lowman, Loy Lowman and wife, Linda, Jaimi Bennett, Michael Oxentine and wife, Beverly, Tina Walker and husband, Scottie, Geoffrey Storie, Mason Culley and wife, Jennifer; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Elijah B. Rasnick will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Tony Childers officiating. Interment with Military Honors by Granite Falls DAV Honor Guard
will follow in the Burke Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, prior to the service.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Published by The News Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.