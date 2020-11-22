Menu
Search
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elijah Barrett Rasnick
1922 - 2020
BORN
June 4, 1922
DIED
November 19, 2020
Elijah Barrett Rasnick

June 4, 1922 - November 19, 2020

Mr. Elijah Barrett Rasnick, 98, of Hildebran, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Grace Hospital, after a period of declining health.

Mr. Rasnick was born June 4, 1922, in Nora, Va., a son of the late Newton and Rosey McCoy Rasnick. He was a retired security officer and enjoyed attending Glory Land Baptist Church. Elijah served his country as a U.S. Marine during World War II.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Louise Trimble Rasnick; daughters, Phyllis Kinder, Brenda Free; and 10 siblings.

Surviving are his stepson, Allen Culley and wife, Margaret, of Danville, Va.; stepdaughter, Marilyn Huffman and husband, Ken, of Morganton; grandchildren, Carolyn Lowman, Loy Lowman and wife, Linda, Jaimi Bennett, Michael Oxentine and wife, Beverly, Tina Walker and husband, Scottie, Geoffrey Storie, Mason Culley and wife, Jennifer; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Elijah B. Rasnick will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Tony Childers officiating. Interment with Military Honors by Granite Falls DAV Honor Guard will follow in the Burke Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, prior to the service.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Nov
24
Service
2:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.