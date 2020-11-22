Menu
Woffard Owens
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Woffard Owens

July 6, 1935 - November 19, 2020

Woffard Owens, 85, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Born in Cleveland County, July 6, 1935, he was the son of the late Clyde and Mary Owens. Woffard retired from Drexel Heritage Furniture Company in 1997, with 35 years of service.

Mr. Owens is survived by his wife, Annie Mae Whisenant Owens of the home; sons, Tommy Owens, Joseph Owens (Denise), and Wayne Owens; and several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Woffard was preceded in death by brothers, Paul, Junior, David Owens; and sister, Dora Jane Humphries.

The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 23, at Wallace Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Shelby. The family will greet friends in the cemetery following the service.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
