Ada M. Stafford
1942 - 2020
BORN
May 11, 1942
DIED
November 21, 2020
Ada M. Stafford

May 11, 1942 - November 21, 2020

Ada M. Stafford, of Rutherford College, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

She was born May 11, 1942, to the late Harold O. Berry and Golda Berry Kiser. She was a member of Crosslink Church in Rutherford College. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary R. Stafford.

Survivors include her sons, Jerry Spann and wife, Kim, Darrell Spann and Diane, and Greg Stafford and wife, Jody; grandchildren, Jeremy Spann, Dana Stillwell, Lisa Spann, and Luke Stafford; six great-grandchildren; sister, Jocy Shronce; and brother Yates Berry and wife, Kay.

A private graveside for the family will be held at Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crosslink Church, P.O. Box 846, Rutherford College, NC 28671.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
