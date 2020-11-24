Janet LoftinJuly 17, 1941 - November 22, 2020Janet Loftin gained her angel wings Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, after a short illness.She was a member of East Valdese Baptist Church where she also served as church secretary for 29 years. She was active for many years and taught a wide variety of Sunday school classes and was also a member of the choir. She loved the Lord and was always excited to share her love for Him with others.Janet was born in Burke County, July 17, 1941. She was preceded in death by her husband, Max Loftin; mother, Maime Speagle; father, Ben Pascal; stepfather, Vance Speagle; a brother, Sam Pascal and wife, Eileen; and a sister, Gloria Pascal.She is survived by a sister, Sylvia Pascal of Valdese; daughter, Wendy Pascal of Hickory and friend, Angie Pons of Hickory; protective fur baby, Horatio; and niece, Heather Pascal of Shawnee, Okla. Also remaining are friends, Lynn and Shirley Yancey of Valdese.A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at East Valdese Baptist Church. Receiving will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Service will follow at 4 p.m. The Revs Gregg Klapp and Jon Calloway will be conducting the service. Social distance guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. If you are unable to attend, E.V.B.C. will offer a stream of the service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be accepting visitors prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Burke County Hospice, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690 or to East Valdese Baptist Church, 101 Eldred St. NE, Valdese, NC 28690.