Menu
Search
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David John Przywara
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
David John Przywara

May 5, 1948 - November 20, 2020

David John Przywara, 72, of Charlotte, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Novant Hospital, Downtown Main in Charlotte.

David was born May 5, 1948, in New Jersey, to the late Mildred and Mitchell Przywara. He moved to Long Island, N.Y., and then with his family to North Carolina in 1991. He worked in auto parts as manager for Pep Boys, AutoZone and Exxon. His passion was working on all models of cars.

David was a loving father of David Mitchell Przywara (wife, Jamie; granddaughter, Claire); stepson, Edward George Solomon; and stepdaughter, Victoria Irene Solomon (wife, Jenny); and sister, Carol Mazetis (husband, Philip) of Delaware.

The family suggests memorials be made to the charity of one's choice in memory of David.

McEwen Funeral Service of Charlotte
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News Herald on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Carol Mazetis
Sister
November 25, 2020