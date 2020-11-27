It is with great sadness and heavy heart to learn that NASAR Instructor, former NASAR Vice-President for Education, and former NASAR Board of Director member, Steve Foster, has died.



Steve was not only my friend but was my greatest mentor of search and rescue and the finest NASAR Instructor that I had the privilege to train under. Steve was the one who encouraged me to run for the NASAR BoD, twice. I learned, trained, and served with Steve Foster during the 1990's. Steve laid a solid foundation for NASAR education and training for decades to come.



https://nasar.org/2020/11/25/steve-foster-passed-away/



Steve will be greatly missed.



Respectfully,



Tom Millen

NASAR Instructor & Former NASAR BoD member (1993-1999)

Tom Millen Friend November 25, 2020