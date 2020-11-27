Menu
Search
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Larry Steven Foster
1950 - 2020
BORN
August 18, 1950
DIED
November 23, 2020
Larry Steven Foster

August 18, 1950 - November 23, 2020

Mr. Larry Steven Foster, 70, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Mission Memorial Hospital in Asheville.

Steve was born Aug. 18, 1950, in Burke County, to Larry Foster and the late Marilyn Turner Foster. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lynn Foster.

He served in the N.C. National Guard, and worked for Burke County Emergency Management for 21 years. He later continued his career working in NASAR.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Toney Foster of the home; and two brothers, Allen Foster of Morganton, and Chris Foster and wife, Belinda, of Morganton. Also surviving are four nieces and two nephews.

A drive-thru visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 27, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Gibb's Chapel Wesleyan Church. The family will conduct a private graveside service following the visitation.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News Herald on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Gibbs Chapel Wesleyan Church
Jamestown Rd., Morganton, North Carolina 28655
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
12 Entries
Everyone here at Pineland SAR send prayers for all and our sincere condolences. It was an honor to have worked and trained with you. Thanks for all you have done. You will never be forgotten. Salute.
Charles Williams
November 26, 2020
Rest peacefully Steve. Thank you for making search and rescue more professional throughout the United States.
Tim Kovacs
November 26, 2020
Linda I was so sorry to hear of Steve's passing. May the Lord bless you and give you peace. Big hugs and love.
Dede Keir
Friend
November 25, 2020
Larry,Chris and family you are in our prayers.
Cathy and Diane Cook-Porter
Friend
November 25, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Winfield Abee
Coworker
November 25, 2020
It is with great sadness and heavy heart to learn that NASAR Instructor, former NASAR Vice-President for Education, and former NASAR Board of Director member, Steve Foster, has died.

Steve was not only my friend but was my greatest mentor of search and rescue and the finest NASAR Instructor that I had the privilege to train under. Steve was the one who encouraged me to run for the NASAR BoD, twice. I learned, trained, and served with Steve Foster during the 1990's. Steve laid a solid foundation for NASAR education and training for decades to come.

https://nasar.org/2020/11/25/steve-foster-passed-away/

Steve will be greatly missed.

Respectfully,

Tom Millen
NASAR Instructor & Former NASAR BoD member (1993-1999)
Tom Millen
Friend
November 25, 2020
We offer our deepest sympathy for your loss. Steve was a great man and helped us anytime we needed him. Always a smile and good heart. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Praying for you Linda.
Kathy and Audey Clark
November 25, 2020
It is with great sadness and heavy heart to learn that NASAR Instructor, former NASAR Vice-President for Education, and former NASAR Board of Director member, Steve Foster, has died. Steve was not only my friend but was my greatest mentor of search and rescue and the finest NASAR Instructor that I had the privilege to train under. Steve was the one who encouraged me to run for the NASAR BoD, twice. I learned, trained, and served with Steve Foster during the 1990's. Steve laid a solid foundation for NASAR education and training for decades to come. https://nasar.org/2020/11/25/steve-foster-passed-away/ Steve will be greatly missed. Respectfully, Tom Millen NASAR Instructor & Former NASAR BoD member (1993-1999)
Tom Millen
November 25, 2020
Linda, I'm so sorry for your loss. I love you always. - Beth
Beth Anderson
November 25, 2020
Steve was a great person and someone a joy to be around.
Jeremy LeMaster
Friend
November 25, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Larry. May you be comforted at this very sad time by our loving God, John 3:16.
November 25, 2020
Did many NASAR classes with Steve. He was an awesome teacher. The world will sure miss him.. love to his family.
Robin Whatley
November 25, 2020