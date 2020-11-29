Menu
Search
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rev. Billy Joe "Bill" Rice Sr.
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
The Rev. Billy "Bill" Joe Rice Sr.

May 3, 1936 - November 25, 2020

The Rev. Billy "Bill" Joe Rice Sr., 84, of Glen Alpine, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, after a period of declining health.

Bill was born in Madison County, to Dewey and Dora Norton Rice. He was the sixth of nine children. He graduated from Sand Hill High School in 1955, and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1960. A strong man of faith, he pursued and proclaimed Christ throughout 60 years of ministry with the Pentecostal Holiness Conference. He served in churches in Virginia and Western North Carolina.

Bill was a loving and caring husband to the late Helen Taylor Rice for 55 years. He was preceded in death by grandson, Spencer Berry; brothers, Jimmy, Sam, Odus, and Clayton; and sister, Sally.

Bill was also a loving father, grandfather, and brother and is survived by children, Lisa Rice Keller (Billy) of Valdese, Lorie Rice Berry (Andrew) of Valdese, and Billy Joe Rice Jr. of Anderson; grandchildren, Erin Berry, Brooke Combe, Alex Berry, Connor Rice, and Emma Rice; great-granddaughter, Peyton Shuman; and two sisters, Mary Payne (Ray) and Lou Mundy, both of Asheville. He was in constant prayer for his family.

The Rev. Rice will be available for viewing from 12 to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Crosslink Church, 400 Malcolm Blvd., in Rutherford College. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., in the church with the Rev. Frank Sossaman officiating. Entombment will follow in Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum with military honors provided by the N.C. National Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, help.ifcj.org.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Crosslink Church
400 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College, North Carolina
Dec
1
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Crosslink Church
400 Malcolm Blvd, Rutherford College, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.