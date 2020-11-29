The Rev. Billy "Bill" Joe Rice Sr.
May 3, 1936 - November 25, 2020
The Rev. Billy "Bill" Joe Rice Sr., 84, of Glen Alpine, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Bill was born in Madison County, to Dewey and Dora Norton Rice. He was the sixth of nine children. He graduated from Sand Hill High School in 1955, and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1960. A strong man of faith, he pursued and proclaimed Christ throughout 60 years of ministry with the Pentecostal Holiness Conference. He served in churches in Virginia and Western North Carolina.
Bill was a loving and caring husband to the late Helen Taylor Rice for 55 years. He was preceded in death by grandson, Spencer Berry; brothers, Jimmy, Sam, Odus, and Clayton; and sister, Sally.
Bill was also a loving father, grandfather, and brother and is survived by children, Lisa Rice Keller (Billy) of Valdese, Lorie Rice Berry (Andrew) of Valdese, and Billy Joe Rice Jr. of Anderson; grandchildren, Erin Berry, Brooke Combe, Alex Berry, Connor Rice, and Emma Rice; great-granddaughter, Peyton Shuman; and two sisters, Mary Payne (Ray) and Lou Mundy, both of Asheville. He was in constant prayer for his family.
The Rev. Rice will be available for viewing from 12 to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Crosslink Church, 400 Malcolm Blvd., in Rutherford College. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., in the church with the Rev. Frank Sossaman officiating. Entombment will follow in Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum with military honors provided by the N.C. National Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, help.ifcj.org
.
Published by The News Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.