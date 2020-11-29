Emile Martin Jacumin Jr.
November 18, 1930 - November 25, 2020
Emile Martin Jacumin Jr., 90, born, Nov. 18, 1930, finished his race Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, peacefully and with characteristic endurance, after a steady and long decline in health. He was surrounded by his loving family, and his many wonderful caretakers in his home.
He was a benevolent servant of Jesus, philanthropist, faithful husband, father, friend, devoted son, attentive brother, Waldensian churchman of the year, and the ultimate hard worker. He devoted his life to serving the needs of others and bringing them comfort. He was the kind of person who as a father, filled up your gas tank when you came home from college, go to the end of the line at church dinners, faithfully married his wife for 61 years, took food to shut ins, had 41 years of perfect attendance at the Lion's Club service to the blind, sang in the choir for decades, tried to save his employer money on business trips and supported all things Waldensian and his alma mater, UNC Chapel Hill.
Emile was a Korean War veteran, served on the Board of Trustees of the Prebyterian Home for Children and the Advisory Board of Gardner Webb College. He was a member of the State of North Carolina Teaching Fellows Commission promoting his love for education. Emile was proud of his Waldensian Heritage being a descendent of the first settlers of Valdese. He sought to support the many events, activities and organizations. He was on the Board of Directors of The Old Colony Players, The Waldensian Trail of Faith, American Waldensian Society and Le Phare Des Alpes.
Mr. Jacumin worked as a Senior Research Textile Chemist, while employed at Milliken and Company where he retired in 1993. He was the past President of the Palmetto Section of the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists and was General Chairman of the Southern Textile Research Conference. He was a member of the Waldensian Presbyterian Church and served as an elder, deacon, treasurer, choir member and Sunday school superintendent. He faithfully supported the prayer ministry of the church and enjoyed his church family.
Emile is the son of Emile Martin Jacumin Sr. and Mamie Louise Mull who preceded him in death, as well as brothers, Clifford, Ralph, Herbert, and Joe; and sister, Virginia Leonard.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Lillian Guigou, whom he married Feb. 15, 1959; his daughter, Emilie Jacumin-Simmons, daughter, Lillian Modak and husband, Ken Modak; and son, Daniel Jacumin and wife, Mary Matthews Jacumin. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Marielle Modak, James Simmons and Thomas Modak. He is further survived by his brother, Jim Jacumin and wife, Ann Jacumin; sisters-in-law, Sharon Jacumin and Dorothy Jacumin; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Emile loved to go and do. He loved Christmas, decorating and wrapping his many gifts. He was a good friend and loved to organize events and cook. He loved to garden and loved his dogs. He was a precious father and husband and will be missed.
The family will have Mr. Jacumin lie-in-state for people to come and pay respects at Heritage Funeral Home Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be a private family graveside service and a private ceremony at the Temple of Ciabas following. A virtual funeral service will be posted on Facebook as a recording, at the link below by 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 2. www.facebook.com/Emile-Martin-Jacumin-Jr-106275634656685/?ref=page_internal
.
Charitable donations can be made to Black Mountain Home For Children, 80 Eden Lake Rd., Black Mountain, NC 28711; Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690; Waldensian Trail of Faith, 401 Church St., Valdese, NC 28690; or Waldensian Presbyterian Church, 104 East Main St., Valdese, NC 28690.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Published by The News Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.