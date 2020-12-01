John Thomas KincaidNovember 28, 2020John Thomas Kincaid, 91, of Rutherford College, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.John "J.T." Kincaid was born to the late Henry Harvey Kincaid and late Emma E. Clontz. He was married to the late Margie Marshall Kincaid for 64 years, before her passing in 2014.J.T. lived in Rutherford College most of his life. He participated in the incorporation of the town in 1977 and had served as a mayor in the early days. He had also served in the Volunteer Fire Department years ago, and had been a member of the Lions Club. In addition, he served on the Burke County Board of Education in the 70s.J.T. had been retired for many years from sales of industrial tools and supplies to the furniture industry. In his retirement years, he enjoyed working outside, hunting, watching wildlife, watching Judge Judy, and spending time with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed his annual trips to Colorado as a hunting guide. We will all miss his tall tales of childhood adventures with the 'Rutherford College River Rats' and storytelling of his Navy service in the late 40s. He was happy to be the oldest living male member of Drexel First Church of God, where he had faithfully served in many ways over the years, and was a friend to all.In addition to his parents and wife, J.T. was preceded in death by grandson, "Andy" Brendel; his brother, Charles Kincaid; sister, Rachel Turner; and sister, Mary Miller.He is survived by his daughter, Beverly (Alan) Phillips; daughter, Audrey Brendel; son, Tommy (Elissa) Kincaid; grandchildren Amy Norman, Clay Kincaid, Rhiannon Manzi, Holly Manzi and Chelsi Barrier Lester; sister, Marjorie (Carroll) Smith; sister-in-law, Loann Kincaid; brother-in-law, Jimmy Turner; brother-in-law, George Sullivan; sister-in-law, Delma Turner; sister-in-law, Dyanna (Jerry) Nelsen; and many nieces and nephews and their families.The graveside service will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m., at Burke Memorial Park, with the Rev. Jake Eldridge officiating.Memorials may be given to Drexel First Church of God, P.O. Box 218, Drexel, NC 28619.