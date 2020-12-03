Robert Keith JusticeSeptember 6, 1958 - November 30, 2020Mr. Robert Keith Justice, 62, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, following a brief illness.Keith was born Sept. 6, 1958, in Burke County, to the late Robert Henry Justice and Odene Mae LeFevers Justice. He was recently retired from J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, and was a member of Southside Baptist Church.Survivors include brother, Randy Justice and wife, Patty, of Morganton; nephew, Derek Justice and wife, Laura, and their daughter, Piper, all of Fort Mill, S.C.; niece, Casey Bannerman and husband, Tyler, of Fletcher; and numerous cousins as well.A graveside service will be held Friday Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Lawrence Robertson officiating.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Brisson and Dr. Thomas of Blue Ridge Healthcare, the staff of the 4th, 6th and ICU floors of CHS-BR Morganton, and the staff of Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, for their care and compassion for Keith over the past week.Memorials may be sent to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690; or Southside Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2306, Morganton, NC 28680.