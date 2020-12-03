Menu
Robert Keith Justice
1958 - 2020
BORN
September 6, 1958
DIED
November 30, 2020
Mr. Robert Keith Justice, 62, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, following a brief illness.

Keith was born Sept. 6, 1958, in Burke County, to the late Robert Henry Justice and Odene Mae LeFevers Justice. He was recently retired from J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, and was a member of Southside Baptist Church.

Survivors include brother, Randy Justice and wife, Patty, of Morganton; nephew, Derek Justice and wife, Laura, and their daughter, Piper, all of Fort Mill, S.C.; niece, Casey Bannerman and husband, Tyler, of Fletcher; and numerous cousins as well.

A graveside service will be held Friday Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Lawrence Robertson officiating.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Brisson and Dr. Thomas of Blue Ridge Healthcare, the staff of the 4th, 6th and ICU floors of CHS-BR Morganton, and the staff of Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, for their care and compassion for Keith over the past week.

Memorials may be sent to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690; or Southside Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2306, Morganton, NC 28680.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Service
3:00p.m.
Burke Memorial Park
2460 Burke Memorial Park Rd, Morganton, North Carolina 28655
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
Add a Message
Randy I'm so sorry for the loss of your brother Keith, prayers for you and your family
Rita Deleza
Coworker
December 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss, I worked with Kieth many years he was always a very nice man, and I enjoyed the times we shared
Wanda smart
December 3, 2020
Randy, Patty and Family, So sorry for your loss. Love and prayers
Becky D Craig
December 3, 2020
Great friend and neighbor,very giving person,wishes he would of had more time to enjoy his retirement.
Todd Stephens
Friend
December 2, 2020