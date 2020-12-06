Menu
Mamie Hilliard Cannon
1921 - 2020
BORN
1921
DIED
2020
Mamie Hilliard McCall Cannon

July 13, 1921 - December 3, 2020

Mamie Hilliard McCall Cannon, 99, of the Hartland community, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

Born July 13, 1921, in Caldwell County, she was a daughter of the late Marshall Columbus McCall and Margaret Flora Rader McCall. She was a member of Conway's Chapel Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fletcher Dillard Hall; sisters, Ruth Branch, Marjorie Deal, Jessie Deal, and Flossie McCall; brother, John Vermont McCall; and grandson, Robert Warren "Chip" Broome Jr.

Mrs. Cannon is survived by her daughter, Gail Hall Broome; son, Bruce Lee Cannon; beloved stepdaughter, Brenda Martin; stepson, Tom Cannon (Patsy); grandchildren, Courtney Blaire Saunders, Jackie Palmer, Michael Franklin, Donald Franklin, and Jimmy Cannon; and sisters, Mary McCall and Flora Mae Hardin (Ed); and many nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private graveside service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Conway's Chapel Baptist Church or Burke Hospice.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
