Mamie Hilliard McCall CannonJuly 13, 1921 - December 3, 2020Mamie Hilliard McCall Cannon, 99, of the Hartland community, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.Born July 13, 1921, in Caldwell County, she was a daughter of the late Marshall Columbus McCall and Margaret Flora Rader McCall. She was a member of Conway's Chapel Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fletcher Dillard Hall; sisters, Ruth Branch, Marjorie Deal, Jessie Deal, and Flossie McCall; brother, John Vermont McCall; and grandson, Robert Warren "Chip" Broome Jr.Mrs. Cannon is survived by her daughter, Gail Hall Broome; son, Bruce Lee Cannon; beloved stepdaughter, Brenda Martin; stepson, Tom Cannon (Patsy); grandchildren, Courtney Blaire Saunders, Jackie Palmer, Michael Franklin, Donald Franklin, and Jimmy Cannon; and sisters, Mary McCall and Flora Mae Hardin (Ed); and many nieces and nephews.The family will have a private graveside service.Memorial contributions may be made to Conway's Chapel Baptist Church or Burke Hospice.Sossoman Funeral Home