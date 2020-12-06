Menu
Emily Marie Povey
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Emily Marie Crabtree Povey

September 16, 1940 - November 27, 2020

Emily Crabtree Povey, 80, died Friday, November 27, 2020 in Tampa, Fla.

Born Sept. 16, 1940, in Morganton, Emily was preceded in death by her parents, C.H. 'Ty' Crabtree and Olga Frisard Crabtree.

She is survived by her spouse of 58 years, William Dickson Povey of Tampa, Fla.; daughters, Leah P. Turner of Dade City, Fla., Margaret P. Ridge of Tampa, Fla.; son, William R. Povey (Heloise) of Indian Rocks Beach, Fla., and four grandsons, Harrison Povey, Tanner Povey, Logan Ridge, and Povey Ridge.

A burial service will be held at Bushnell National Cemetery, in Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
