Menu
Search
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alvie Lorena Pettrey
1923 - 2020
BORN
June 14, 1923
DIED
December 4, 2020
Alvie Lorena Pettrey

Mrs. Alvie Lorena Pettrey, 97, of Connelly Springs, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service. viewing will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Roselawn Funeral Home in Princeton, W.Va. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton, W.Va.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
1507 Main St E, Valdese, NC 28690
Dec
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
1507 Main St E, Valdese, NC 28690
Dec
9
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Roselawn Funeral Home
, Princeton, West Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I have know Mrs Pettrey for many years. She is certainly a jewel in the eyes of God. The Lord has added many years, to her earthly home. She has seen the face of God. She will be missed by many Amen She remains a part of my family. Sister Jan
Sister Jan Bishop
Friend
December 7, 2020
Zackary Church
December 6, 2020