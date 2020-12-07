Menu
Ruth Ann Young McRary
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Ruth Ann Young McRary

September 22, 1935 - December 6, 2020

Mrs. Ruth Ann Young McRary, 85, of Rutherford College, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, following a period of declining health.

Ruth was born Sept. 22, 1935, in Burke County, to the late Marshall Young and Lela Cline Young.

She was devoted to her husband, Billy Jack and the rest of her family; and enjoyed gardening and her cats, Blackie and Mama Cat.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Louise Icard, Virgil Young and Alma Olga.

Survivors include her husband, Billy Jack McRary of Rutherford College; son, Barry McRary and wife, Marla, of Morganton; grandchildren, Kristin McRary of Nashville, Tenn., and Jonathan McRary of Hermitage, Tenn.; and sister, Blonnie Coleen Young Franklin of Icard. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service. A graveside service will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690 or to Partners for Cats, P.O. Box 1061, Morganton, NC 28680.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
