Ruthie Riddick
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Ruthie Riddick

November 20, 1948 -

September 11, 2020

Ruthie Riddick, 71, of Morganton, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, unexpectedly, due to many ongoing health problems.

Born Nov. 20, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Indiana Smith.

Ruthie was a member of Salem U.M.C. She worked many years in child care facilities, spending the last 15 years of her career working for Blue Ridge Community Action. Ruthie was a kind, forgiving, caring person, who loved her family, friends, and church community immensely. She was a Sunday school teacher, who loved Gospel music. She was a choir member and was a faithful member of S.U.M.C.

Ruthie is survived by her son, Lance Riddick; granddaughter, Hunter Adkins; beloved pet, Milo Lee; and a number of family members and faithful friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27, at Salem United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Norm Jones officiating.

Memorial contribution may be made to S.U.M.C., Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, or to the family to offset expenses.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Salem United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
