Joshua Kenneth EpleyJuly 9, 1987 - September 20, 2020Joshua Kenneth Epley, 33, of Morganton, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Born in Burke County, July 9, 1987, he was the son of Kenny Epley and Deedra Long Epley of Morganton. Josh was a kind-hearted man with a great sense of humor. He had a smile for everyone and loved being an uncle.In addition to his parents, Josh is survived by a sister, Jessie Epley Short and husband, Doug; nieces and nephew, William, Bonnie, and Birdie; maternal grandmother, Ethelene Long; aunts and uncles, Sherri and David Robinson, Patti and Gary Cornell, and Kyle Vaughn; cousins, Kristen Robinson (daughter, Ashlyn) and Graham Cornell and Destiny (children, Shane and Cami); and special friend, Tipper Lane.Josh was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Elvin Long; and paternal grandparents, Jerome and Barbara Epley.A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, at Burke Memorial Park with Chaplain Lynn Webber officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Centered Recovery Program, P.O. Box 8399, Morganton, NC 28680.Sossoman Funeral Home