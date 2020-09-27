Reba West HowellOctober 29, 1932 - September 24, 2020Mrs. Reba West Howell, 87, of Valdese, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Grace Hospital, after a period of declining health.Mrs. Howell was born Oct. 29, 1932, in Cherokee County, a daughter of the late Myrtle Sherrill West and Charlie Glen West. She was a former employee, in the office, of Drexel Furniture Co., a faithful member of United Baptist Church and enjoyed her hobby of collecting Madam Alexander Dolls. Reba was very family orientated. She looked forward to family reunions and hosting her nieces and nephews, at her home, when she lived in Greenville, S.C.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Marie and J.D. Buff, Delores and Cecil Rector, Carolyn Franklin, Ted West, and Tommy West; brother-in-law, Tom Carswell; two nieces; and one nephew.Surviving is the love of her life for 53 years, husband, David V. Howell of Valdese; brothers, Johnny West and wife, Barbara, of Valdese, Jerry West and wife, Gerie, of Hickory; sister, Joan Carswell of Valdese; brother-in-law, Lewis Franklin of Valdese; sister-in-law, Brenda West; and a number of nieces and nephews.A private funeral service for Reba West Howell will be held today, (Sunday, Sept. 27), at 2 p.m., at United Baptist Church with the Revs. Steve Matthews and Dustin Camp officiating. Interment will follow in the United Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will have a drive by receiving from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at United Baptist Church, prior to the service. Mrs. Howell lied-in-state from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.Memorials may be made to United Baptist Church, 2638 Messer Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.