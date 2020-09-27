Menu
Search
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mike Philip Duckworth
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Mike Philip Duckworth

May 31, 1942 - September 25, 2020

Mike Philip Duckworth, 78, of Morganton, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Born in Burke County, May 31, 1942, he was the son of the late Paul Eugene Duckworth and Ruby Shouppe Duckworth. Mike was a member of Morganton Seventh-day Adventist Church and enjoyed spending time with his buddies. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by one grandson.

Mike is survived by his wife, Margo Duckworth; son, Michael Duckworth; adopted daughter, Amber Duckworth Freeman; three granddaughters; half sisters, Debra Clarke and Paula Duckworth; aunts, Claria Gilbert and Nat Shouppe; and a number of cousins.

Services for Mr. Duckworth will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Rifle Association.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Very sorry for your loss.
Michael Charlie Duckworth
September 27, 2020