Gloria Melody Robbins
May 12, 1954 - September 24, 2020
Gloria Melody Robbins, 66, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her home, following a period of declining health.
Gloria was born May 12, 1954, in Burke County, to the late Douglas Robbins and Carol Stephens. She enjoyed playing music and writing songs. Gloria worked as a caregiver.
Survivors include her daughter, Myrah and husband, James Mayfield; grandchildren, Abigail Frazier and Caleb Mayfield; great-grandchildren, Cyrus and Saige Starnes; sisters, Toleta "Rowena" Armstrong and Stella Reed; and brother, Neal Mauney.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., today (Sunday, Sept. 27), at Burke Memorial Park in Morganton. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service.