Gloria Melody Robbins
1954 - 2020
BORN
May 12, 1954
DIED
September 24, 2020
Gloria Melody Robbins

May 12, 1954 - September 24, 2020

Gloria Melody Robbins, 66, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her home, following a period of declining health.

Gloria was born May 12, 1954, in Burke County, to the late Douglas Robbins and Carol Stephens. She enjoyed playing music and writing songs. Gloria worked as a caregiver.

Survivors include her daughter, Myrah and husband, James Mayfield; grandchildren, Abigail Frazier and Caleb Mayfield; great-grandchildren, Cyrus and Saige Starnes; sisters, Toleta "Rowena" Armstrong and Stella Reed; and brother, Neal Mauney.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., today (Sunday, Sept. 27), at Burke Memorial Park in Morganton. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Sep
27
Service
2:00p.m.
Burke Memorial Park
2460 Burke Memorial Park Rd, Morganton, North Carolina 28655
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
