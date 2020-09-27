Gloria Melody RobbinsMay 12, 1954 - September 24, 2020Gloria Melody Robbins, 66, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her home, following a period of declining health.Gloria was born May 12, 1954, in Burke County, to the late Douglas Robbins and Carol Stephens. She enjoyed playing music and writing songs. Gloria worked as a caregiver.Survivors include her daughter, Myrah and husband, James Mayfield; grandchildren, Abigail Frazier and Caleb Mayfield; great-grandchildren, Cyrus and Saige Starnes; sisters, Toleta "Rowena" Armstrong and Stella Reed; and brother, Neal Mauney.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., today (Sunday, Sept. 27), at Burke Memorial Park in Morganton. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service.