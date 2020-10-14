Ada Faw WortmanMay 24, 1926 - October 12, 2020Long-time Morganton resident, Ada Faw Wortman, 94, passed away peacefully at Grace Ridge Retirement Community Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Ada Faw was born in Caldwell County, and was one of 12 children in the Faw family. She attended Happy Valley High School and was a Nurse Cadet, graduating from Grace Hospital School of Nursing in 1946. Ada later attended Appalachian State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing Management. Known as a steadfast leader, her 40 years of working experience began in the operating room at the original Grace Hospital, where she served in many roles including, providing specialized services in private physician offices. She retired after 28 years of service at Broughton Hospital in the capacity of Assistant Director of Nurses.Ada was married to Morganton native, Elbert D. Wortman for 56 years. She is survived by her two children, Linda Wortman Lowe (Hugh), whom lives in Valdese and Davis Wortman (Dean Meyers) whom lives in New York City; two granddaughters, Kincaid Lowe Beasley (Mike) and Ashlyn Lowe Hawkins (Dale); and three great-grandchildren, Piper Hawkins, Joseph Hawkins and Elise Beasley.As a member of the First United Methodist Church, Ada served on the Administrative Committee, was active in the Heilhecker class and volunteered for committees including the Keepers, the Knitters and the Visiting committee. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading, and was a highly skilled seamstress and knitter. Her greatest passion was spending time with and caring for her family; she especially enjoyed being active in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom affectionately called her "Mimi." Ada was a true pillar of love and support among her friends and family. Always reliable, loyal and quick to be of service to others, she gracefully and proudly embodied all of the devotion and steadfastness of America's greatest generation.Sossoman Funeral Home