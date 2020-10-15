I felt so very close to aunt Ada. She meant so much to so many. She was always a very dedicated and a very classy lady. I really admired her. She really meant so much to me. She was such a blessing to others. I know my mom Jean Ada's sister who see will get to see in heaven now adored her and was close to her. Linda I see so much of your mom in you. Your mom i know is so proud of how you and Davis grew up and for what the two of you have accomplished. Yall have done her proud.

Angela Hollar Campbell October 14, 2020