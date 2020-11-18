Ada Lillian "Lil" Bradshaw
October 11, 1931 - November 13, 2020
Ada Lillian "Lil" Bradshaw née Roundtree of Morganton, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Mrs. Bradshaw was born Oct. 11, 1931, in Hastings, Fla., to the late Frances and Amy Roundtree. She married the love of her life, Arnold P. Bradshaw in August 1952 in Florida. She was previously employed at Crestline Furniture and retired from the Burke County School System. She enjoyed gardening but her passion was volunteering at Burke Hospice.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arnold "Big A" Bradshaw; "special daughter," Julie Hanson; and adopted son, Eddie Brittain.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Bradshaw (Trudy) of Hickory, Randy Bradshaw (Dottie) of Valdese, Dean Bradshaw and Scott Bradshaw, both of Morganton; "special daughter," Donna Nichols Mecimore of Virginia; sister, Harriet "Mae" Page of Norfolk, Va.; brother, Bertram Rountree (Ann) of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Amy Piercy (Jimmy) of Drexel, Brian Bradshaw (Katie) of Morganton, Miranda Rivera and Ona Ochoa, both of California, and Rachelle Rudicill (Ryan) of Morganton; and 18 great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 20, at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Ronnie Lefevers officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.
Sossoman Funeral Home
.
Published by The News Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.