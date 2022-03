Addie Lee Butler GilesAddie Lee Butler Giles, 88, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Frye Hospital.Funeral services for Addie Lee Giles will be held Wednesday, March 30, in the chapel of Kirksey Funeral Home at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Park.Kirksey Funeral Home-Morganton