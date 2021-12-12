Aileen Elizabeth Lingafelt, 100, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at her residence.
She was born to the late Abb Jaynes and Lucille Fleming Crawley Lingafelt, Oct. 17, 1921, in Burke County. Aileen graduated from Morganton High School and worked for Skyland Textiles for over 30 years and K-Mart of Morganton. She enjoyed knitting, crossword puzzles, and reading, along with exercising at the Senior Center, until she was 97 years old. Aileen was a member of Oak Hill United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Aileen was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Bridges; and brother, Clyde Jaynes.
Those left to cherish her memory is her daughters, Linda L. Hamrick, Janice L. Beach (Cecil) and Denise L. Causby (Edward); grandchildren, Kimberly Morrow (Kenneth) and Jason Causby (Stephanie); and three great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Jane Abernathy for helping with the care of mom.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to AMOREM Hospice, formerly Burke Hospice.
Funeral services provided by:
Kirksey Funeral Home
Thinking of Linda, Janice, and Denise at this difficult time. Holding you close to my heart and praying for strength. I love you all.
Renae Lingafelt-Beeker
December 14, 2021
This precious lady made a difference in lots of lives. She was my Sunday school classmate for years. As we all grew older I always told her she was my hero. So active and always a precious smile and laugh. No matter what happened to her she came back with courage and did not give up. She touched many lives.
Peg Leadbetter
Friend
December 13, 2021
To Aileen's family:So sorry for your loss. I worked with Aileen at Skyland Textile .She was a very special lady,a great supervisor to work for,and a friend. She loved her family. My prayers are with you.Phyllis Smith
Phyllis Smith
Work
December 12, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of your mom. She was always the sweetest lady. May you feel God´s peace knowing you have friends that share your loss. All our love