Aileen Elizabeth Lingafelt



October 17, 1921 - December 8, 2021



Aileen Elizabeth Lingafelt, 100, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at her residence.



She was born to the late Abb Jaynes and Lucille Fleming Crawley Lingafelt, Oct. 17, 1921, in Burke County. Aileen graduated from Morganton High School and worked for Skyland Textiles for over 30 years and K-Mart of Morganton. She enjoyed knitting, crossword puzzles, and reading, along with exercising at the Senior Center, until she was 97 years old. Aileen was a member of Oak Hill United Methodist Church.



In addition to her parents, Aileen was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Bridges; and brother, Clyde Jaynes.



Those left to cherish her memory is her daughters, Linda L. Hamrick, Janice L. Beach (Cecil) and Denise L. Causby (Edward); grandchildren, Kimberly Morrow (Kenneth) and Jason Causby (Stephanie); and three great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank Jane Abernathy for helping with the care of mom.



In lieu of flowers, send donations to AMOREM Hospice, formerly Burke Hospice.



No services are planned at this time.



Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton



Published by The News Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.