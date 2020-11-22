Ailene "Susie" Lail AbernathyMarch 8, 1939 - November 19, 2020Mrs. Ailene "Susie" Lail Abernathy, 81, of Connelly Springs, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, following a period of declining health.Susie was born March 8, 1939, in Burke County, to the late Julius McKinley Lail and Ethel Hildebran Lail. She was a longtime member of Mount Hebron Baptist Church and played the piano there for over 30 years. Susie was a humble and loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker for her entire family.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Merilevene Carswell and Lillie Mae Church; and nephew, Keith Church.Survivors include her husband, Jack Abernathy of the home; daughter, Patty Moody and husband, Tim, of Morganton; two grandchildren, Ashley Gallion and husband, Brandon, and Tim Moody Jr. and wife, Hayley; great-grandson, Jack Moody; brother, Roy "Buck" Lail and wife, Faye; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.A graveside service will be held Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m., at Mount Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Eric James officiating. The service will be open to the public, however the family does request face coverings and distancing guidelines.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Burke Hospice, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690; or to a charity of your choosing.