Aleta Jean SmithApril 1, 1953 - May 31, 2021Aleta Jean Smith, 68, of Lawndale, formerly of Morganton, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021.Born in Burke County, April 1, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Harold Dencil Smith and Alana Poteet Smith. Aleta was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She was a 1972 graduate of Salem High School. She had a favorite stuffed animal, Humphrey, that she dearly loved, and she enjoyed listening to music on her stereo.Aleta is survived by her aunt, Darlene Smith; uncle, Leon Poteet (Mimi); and a number of cousins and extended family.The graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 3, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Dr. Eddy Bunton officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.Sossoman Funeral Home