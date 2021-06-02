Menu
Aleta Jean Smith

April 1, 1953 - May 31, 2021

Aleta Jean Smith, 68, of Lawndale, formerly of Morganton, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021.

Born in Burke County, April 1, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Harold Dencil Smith and Alana Poteet Smith. Aleta was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She was a 1972 graduate of Salem High School. She had a favorite stuffed animal, Humphrey, that she dearly loved, and she enjoyed listening to music on her stereo.

Aleta is survived by her aunt, Darlene Smith; uncle, Leon Poteet (Mimi); and a number of cousins and extended family.

The graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 3, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Dr. Eddy Bunton officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
NC
Sossoman Funeral Home
Rest In Peace, dear, sweet Aleta. I remember the fun we had as children at Aunt Callie's. Praying for peace & comfort for the family.
Libby Norman Young
Family
June 4, 2021
