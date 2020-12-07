Alvie Lorena Pettrey



Mrs. Alvie Lorena Pettrey, 97, of Connelly Springs, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.



A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service. viewing will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Roselawn Funeral Home in Princeton, W.Va. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton, W.Va.



Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.



Published by The News Herald on Dec. 7, 2020.