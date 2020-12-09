Ann Gray DavisJanuary 18, 1932 - November 11, 2020Ann Gray Davis of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.She was born Jan. 18, 1932, in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Joseph and Elaine (Wheaton) Gray, but was raised in the western part of New York State.Ann led a very accomplished life. After raising four children, she went back to school at Roberts Wesleyan College in Rochester, N.Y., to fulfill a lifetime dream of becoming a nurse. She received her B.S. in nursing and went on to teach nursing for four years at Roberts before going onto Emory University, where she received her master's degree in Psychiatric Nursing and later a certification by the American Nursing Association for Clinical Specialist in Mental Health Nursing. After graduating from Emory, she moved to North Carolina to teach at Lenoir Rhyne College (now university). Her career took her to Frye Regional Medical Center and then Broughton Hospital where she was the co-director of nursing.Upon her retirement in 2003, Ann wrote and published three books. Her hobbies included knitting, reading and writing.In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph E. Gray Jr.; and her daughter, Megan Merry Alekson.Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Debbie Davis and husband, Gary, of Taylorsville; two sons, Paul Davis and wife, Pavlina, of Burnet, Texas, and the Rev. Dr. Derek Davis of Wayland N.Y.; seven grandchildren, Joanna Murphy (Corey), Katie Hart (Bill), Dylan Davis, Branwyn Card (Albert), Skylar Davis (Jamie), Joel Davis and Christopher Davis; six great grandchildren; and special friend, Vickie Whitworth.The family would like to thank Community Home Care & Hospice in Statesville for the excellent care given and also Emily Billings who was a tremendous help at the end of Ann's life.A memorial service to honor Ann was held Saturday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. The family conducted the service.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Community Home Care & Hospice, 1308 David Ave., Statesville, NC 28677; to Roberts Wesleyan College, 2301 Westside Dr., Rochester NY 14624; or to PBS NC Chapel Hill.A memorial service was held at Alexander Funeral & Cremation Services in Taylorsville.Alexander Funeral & Cremation Services of Taylorsville