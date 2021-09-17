Anne McNeillDecember 18, 1955 - August 29, 2021Anne Haynes McNeill, 65, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, after contracting COVID-19.Anne was born in Shelby, to the Rev. Wayne and Joyce Haynes. Anne's loving and generous spirit was topped with the perfect amount of wit and sass. Anne most enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family (with a Pepsi in hand). Anne is best known for providing abundant support and care for her friends and family at all times, for which they loved her fervently in return.Anne married Lock McNeill Feb. 28, 2012, and is survived by him; sisters, Treva Haynes, Patti Tucker and Shea Werner; nieces, Sally Tucker and Hannah Werner; nephew, Haynes Werner; brother-in-law, Glenn Werner; stepgrandson, Keegan McNeill and Keegan's mother, Molly McNeill; stepdaughter, Heather Ojeda and Heather's husband, Thomas Leonard; stepgrandson, Elijah Barfield; and her stepgranddaughter, Elianah Ojeda.Anne was preceded in death by her loving parents; and stepson, Jamey McNeill.Two memorial services will be held in Anne's honor. A graveside memorial at Russell Haven Funeral Home will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m. An outdoor memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m., in Mountain Rest Cemetery in Kings Mountain. Please do not attend either service unless both testing negative for COVID-19 and fully vaccinated. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask for the duration of the services.Harris Funeral Home