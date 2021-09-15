Annette Rhoney JohnsonMarch 31, 1937 - September 10, 2021Annette Rhoney Johnson, 84, of Connelly Springs, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Amorem Hospice of Burke, following a period of declining health.Annette was born March 31, 1937, in Union County, S.C., to the late Edd Golden Rhoney and Taltha Mae Hartman Rhoney. She was a member of Bible Gospel Baptist Church and loved watching college basketball.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Johnson; sisters, Marrill Sigmon, and Sandy Rudisill; and brother, Daryl Rhoney.She is survived by two sons, Mark Johnson and wife, Michelle, of Lincolnton, and Ken Johnson and wife, Sandra, of Connelly Springs; grandchildren, Cameron Johnson, Daniel Yount and Ian Yount all of Lincolnton; sisters, Juanita Wike, Linda Sebastian and husband, Sheldon, and Scharlene Rabon and husband, Bill; brother, Eddie Rhoney; and numerous nieces and nephews.A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.Memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.