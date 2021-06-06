Annette Biggers Smith, 86, of Morganton, transitioned into eternal life Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Grace Hospital, in Morganton. Annette was the wife of U.S. Air Force Ret. Colonel William "Bill" A. Smith; and the daughter of the late Joseph Watson Biggers Sr. and Willie Jordon Biggers Brown.
Annette was always happiest when she was helping others to have a better life. Her family was one of the most important values of her life, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to remember her are her husband, William "Bill" A. Smith; daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Fred Little; son and daughter-in-law, Tedd and Susan Smith; granddaughters, Melissa "Alex" Kneen and husband, David, and their children, Rowan and Bastion, Melinda "Mindy" Black and her children, Daniel Noonan and Emma Brown, Carly Suh Smith and Katie Elizabeth Little; and special cousins, Samuel M. Biggers, Christine and Ronnie Aiken.
Funeral services provided by:
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
Debbie and Jo Sharer
August 6, 2021
I just found about this today and my heart is broken for you. Mr. Smith was my instructor and mentor for many years and they had both become family. I wish you all the best and remember her smile always.
Debbie Sharer
August 6, 2021
I have enjoyed working with you this past year trying to get Bills disability with the VA worked out. I only wish that we were more productive with their decisions. You left Bill in Good hands. Rest in Peace Ms. Annette, blessings always.
DAVE Tubergen
June 7, 2021
Carolyn and Fred, we were so sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. She was such a beautiful soul (inside and out). We appreciate so much her kindness towards Mac´s mother. Your love and dedication was a testament of her love and dedication. May you find peace and comfort in that. Prayers , hugs and love to all of you, Mac and Janet