Annette Smith



September 5, 1934 - May 30, 2021



Annette Biggers Smith, 86, of Morganton, transitioned into eternal life Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Grace Hospital, in Morganton. Annette was the wife of U.S. Air Force Ret. Colonel William "Bill" A. Smith; and the daughter of the late Joseph Watson Biggers Sr. and Willie Jordon Biggers Brown.



Annette was always happiest when she was helping others to have a better life. Her family was one of the most important values of her life, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Those left to remember her are her husband, William "Bill" A. Smith; daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Fred Little; son and daughter-in-law, Tedd and Susan Smith; granddaughters, Melissa "Alex" Kneen and husband, David, and their children, Rowan and Bastion, Melinda "Mindy" Black and her children, Daniel Noonan and Emma Brown, Carly Suh Smith and Katie Elizabeth Little; and special cousins, Samuel M. Biggers, Christine and Ronnie Aiken.



