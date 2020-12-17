Annette Wlison Webb
April 17, 1954 - December 13, 2020
Annette Wilson Webb, age 66, of Morganton, North Carolina, passed away at her residence on the morning of Sunday, December 13, 2020.
The daughter of the late Perry and Mildred Creson Wilson, she was born in Durham, North Carolina, on April 17, 1954. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Douglas Ray Wilson.
Annette was a graduate of McDowell High Class of 1972. Following high school, she attended Western Carolina University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science in 1976. Annette accepted a job with McDowell News, then to UNC-Chapel Hill, where she was an administrative assistant. Following 20 years of dedicated service, she retired as an officer with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). While serving with the CIA, she travelled extensively overseas as well as the United States. She had a wicked sense of humor. Annette was a voracious reader, and had a love for Scottish terrier and Yorkshire terrier dogs.
She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Warren Clifton Webb; one sister, Jennifer Wilson; a number of nieces and nephews; her canine companions, Augie and Alfie; along with many friends. Annette is also survived by Vivian Hager and her husband, Allen, whom was like a daughter to her and Warren.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Webb's memory are asked to consider, a local animal shelter and/or to American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312, www.diabetes.org
.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Webb family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call 828-559-8111.
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 17, 2020.