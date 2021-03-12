Annie Joyce CaldwellJuly 8, 1916 - March 8, 2021Annie Joyce Caldwell, 104, of Morganton, passed away, Monday, March 8, 2021. Born July 8, 1916, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Bessie Harris. Annie was a member of Shiloh A.M.E. Church since 1949. She the first member of Usher Board at Shiloh, sang in the senior choir, was a Stewardess Board #1, Sunday school teacher, member of the Lady's Aide Club, and was a member of the Nina Bess Missionary Society. Annie worked for Dr. Phifer as a nursing assistant, until she retired. She was also a past worthy matron of the Pride of the West Chapter 581 Order of the Eastern Stars, past member of Bethune Women's Civic Club, Willing Workers Club, where she was the last living member.Annie is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.In addition to her parents, Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Odell Samuel Caldwell; brothers, Floyd, James, Lonzo and David Harris; sisters, Virginia Gillard, Lottie Corpening, and Cecil Harris.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, March 14, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., in the colonial chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Wayne Johnson Sr., officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh A.M.E. Church.Memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh A.M.E. Church.Sossoman Funeral Home