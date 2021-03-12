Menu
Annie Joyce Caldwell
1916 - 2021
BORN
1916
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Annie Joyce Caldwell

July 8, 1916 - March 8, 2021

Annie Joyce Caldwell, 104, of Morganton, passed away, Monday, March 8, 2021. Born July 8, 1916, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Bessie Harris. Annie was a member of Shiloh A.M.E. Church since 1949. She the first member of Usher Board at Shiloh, sang in the senior choir, was a Stewardess Board #1, Sunday school teacher, member of the Lady's Aide Club, and was a member of the Nina Bess Missionary Society. Annie worked for Dr. Phifer as a nursing assistant, until she retired. She was also a past worthy matron of the Pride of the West Chapter 581 Order of the Eastern Stars, past member of Bethune Women's Civic Club, Willing Workers Club, where she was the last living member.

Annie is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Odell Samuel Caldwell; brothers, Floyd, James, Lonzo and David Harris; sisters, Virginia Gillard, Lottie Corpening, and Cecil Harris.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, March 14, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., in the colonial chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Wayne Johnson Sr., officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh A.M.E. Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh A.M.E. Church.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 12, 2021.
Will always fondly remember Mrs. Annie J. RIP.
C.P. Ervin, Jr.
March 13, 2021
RIP to your family - you will be sorely missed by all of your friends and love ones - May you finally be united to your family who have waited patiently for you.
Debra Moore
March 12, 2021
