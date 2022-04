Annie Loletta Benton Ollis



Annie Loletta Benton Ollis, 53, of Morganton, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, in the Chapel of Kirksey Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.



Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton has the honor of serving the family.



Published by The News Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.