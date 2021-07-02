Annie Mae Hudson Walker
October 16, 1945 - June 29, 2021
Mrs. Annie Mae Hudson Walker, 75, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Mission Memorial Hospital in Asheville, following a brief illness.
Annie was born Oct. 16, 1945, in Cleveland County, to the late Cletus Hudson and Vernie Chapman Hudson. She was a longtime member of Zion Road Baptist Church and was previously employed as a dietician in health services
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee Walker; and a son, Scottie Walker.
Survivors include her sisters, Charlene Street, Brenda Stroupe, and Barbara Hildebran; and two brothers, Kenneth Hudson and Ricky Chapman.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 3, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Micah Piercy officiating. Interment will follow at Conley Road Pentecostal Holiness Church in Morganton. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be sent to Zion Road Baptist Church, 2328 Zion Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Published by The News Herald on Jul. 2, 2021.