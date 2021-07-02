Annie Mae Hudson WalkerOctober 16, 1945 - June 29, 2021Mrs. Annie Mae Hudson Walker, 75, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Mission Memorial Hospital in Asheville, following a brief illness.Annie was born Oct. 16, 1945, in Cleveland County, to the late Cletus Hudson and Vernie Chapman Hudson. She was a longtime member of Zion Road Baptist Church and was previously employed as a dietician in health servicesIn addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee Walker; and a son, Scottie Walker.Survivors include her sisters, Charlene Street, Brenda Stroupe, and Barbara Hildebran; and two brothers, Kenneth Hudson and Ricky Chapman.Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 3, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Micah Piercy officiating. Interment will follow at Conley Road Pentecostal Holiness Church in Morganton. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be sent to Zion Road Baptist Church, 2328 Zion Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.